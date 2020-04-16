Newburgh Art Teacher Makes Even More Incredible Sidewalk Chalk Drawings [UPDATE]

All around the Tristate, parents and kids are drawing beautiful sidewalk chalk art. The pictures are so positive and inspiring. Sometimes the drawings are made as a thank you to essential workers, others are about faith, and there are those that just make us happy and put a huge smile on our face.

A few weeks ago, I showed you the amazing sidewalk chalk art from a Newburgh art teacher. She has gone WAY above and beyond with her art and she keeps making more every day. She has taken some of your favorite characters from movies and given them new life on her sidewalk. And, she has drawn some more. Take a look.

Jessica Moyes is the art teacher at Sharon Elementary and the mother of the little girl who impressed Indiana Governor, Eric Holcomb, with her social distancing video. I just love this family. They are so creative and uplifting in all they do.