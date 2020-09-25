New York Will Ban New Year’s Eve Crowds In Times Square For First Time In 114 Years

COVID-19 strikes again in 2020. This time it cancels the biggest celebration of the year.

For the first time in 114 years, there will be no crowd in Times Square to cheer and countdown New Year’s Eve ball drop.

That's odd to think about, right? It's literally the biggest party of the year. Even if you aren't in Times Square live on New Year's Eve, you're at home watching the ball drop before a sea of people waiting to ring in the new year. This year, the party in Times Square will be virtual.

According to a press release from The Times Square Alliance, the ones who organize the New Year's Eve Celebration, the usual celebration in Times Square will not occur like it has the past 114 years that it's been held. This year Times Square will be cordoned off by the NYPD on December 31st, with organizers instead planning a scaled-back, virtual event and an app where people can view the countdown remotely.

Tim Tompkins, the president of the Times Square Alliance, said in a press release that only a very limited group of socially distanced people will be allowed into the square for broadcast purposes.

According to the press release, the "scaled-back and socially distanced live elements still to be determined, and an extremely limited group of in-person honorees, socially distanced, who will reflect the themes, challenges and inspirations of 2020."

It’s yet to be decided what live events will take place. Many of the details about the event and the live entertainment that make up the hours-long celebration leading to the year-end countdown are still being determined.

The owner of One Times Square, Jamestown, where the New Year’s Eve Ball drops, has built the "virtual world of Times Square" along with a free app that’ll broadcast whatever celebrations end up happening and the iconic ball drop.