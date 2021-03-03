There's a new restaurant in the works for Evansville's east side and it's planned for a location that you're likely familiar with already.

I was scrolling through Facebook earlier when I spotted a post from a restaurant that I didn't recognize. My first thought was that Facebook has been listening again, had heard me talking about an upcoming trip to Indianapolis and decided to capitalize on that knowledge by showing me somewhere I might like to eat while we're there. On closer inspection though, it looked as though it might actually be an Evansville restaurant.

Now, having worked in radio in Evansville for over 16 years, I have a pretty good handle on the restaurants that we have in the area. I mean, I'm supposed to have my finger on the pulse of our community. That's one of the things that makes a radio personality more than just a voice telling you the name of that last song. We know what's happening in our community and we make sure you know too. So when I clicked on the Facebook post and it took me to a page for Kenny's Restaurant, I was intrigued! While information on the Facebook page is scarce, I knew I had to reach out to the new restaurant to get some insight into what we can expect - I mean you're counting on me. I can't let you down. Here's what they told me,

Kenny’s Restaurant and Bar will be Evansville’s leading restaurant in excellent food, industry leading customer service, and memory creating events that will last a lifetime. Named after Kenneth Reginald Walker II a former highschool football stand out at Bosse Highschool. Kenny’s is his vision for what a great restaurant and bar should look and operate like. Kenny’s offers events not yet seen in the Evansville area and a happy hour program that will ensure customers keep coming back. Kenny’s is located on the Northeast side of town next to Showplace Cinemas.

So what kind of fare can you expect from Kenny's? According to a video that they shared on Facebook as part of their entry into a FedEx Small Business Grant Contest, you can expect to enjoy "BBQ with a soon-to-launch fried appetizer menu creating a variety of classic and fun mash-up entrée options." When I asked about their menu, Kenny's said,

Kenny’s Menu addresses the need for more BBQ eateries in Evansville while incorporating our Let’s Get Fried Menu which offers everything from Philly Cheese Steak Cheese Fries, to Fried Pickles, and Even Fried Crab Legs.

It sounds like Kenny's is going to be a delicious addition to the Evansville menu! But what about the video that they shared? The annual FedEx Small Business Grant contest awards a first place prize of $50,000 plus $7,500 in FedEx office print services as well as prizes for second and third place as well. More than $250,000 will be awarded to a dozen different small businesses.

According to their entry video for the contest, if awarded the grant, Kenny's intends to use the funds to purchase uniforms for their staff and re-sign the building as part of their branding strategy. You can watch the full video below.

According to the Kenny's Official Facebook page, voting for the FedEx Small Business Grant contest begins March 10, 2021 so we'll want to be sure we head over to vote when it opens. In the video, Kenny's also talks about how they made the decision to remain closed for their first year of their business in hopes of doing their part during the Covid-19 pandemic. So what's next?

If you're like me and you're dying to know when Kenny's will be opening, you're in luck! When I reached out to the restaurant, they told me they are planning a Grand Opening Party for December 31, 2021. I don't know about you but I can't wait!

