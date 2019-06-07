To commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, the LST 325 hosted several events and is giving free tours. But, the Evansville Wartime Museum also hosted a very cool piece of history.

A B-17 Flying Fortress graced the fair city of Evansville for D-Day's anniversary was well. According to the Courier & Press, "There are only 48 B-17s left in the world. Five of those flew in combat, and they’ve been dutifully shipped to museums for preservation." This plane, owned by the Commemorative Air Force, was in Evansville for four days giving rides and tours. Check out their article about WWII Veteran Allen Sanderson right here.

If you missed the tour, local photographer Jeff Tron captured some really fantastic photos. And if you just can't stand it, the Evansville Wartime Museum posted on Facebook that from June 7 to June 9, it's the Ft. Wayne Air Show, Ft. Wayne, Indiana. From June 10 to June 13, 2019, Purdue University Airport, Purdue Aviation, Lafayette, Indiana.