Christmas is a time for spreading love and cheer to others. A group of Meadowlands Elementary Students began a holiday tradition last year to help those less fortunate in the community and this year they are asking for your help.

A FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD TRADITION

Angel here and my best friend, Blake, and her family along with other families in her neighborhood decided they wanted to give back for Christmas last year and it was such a huge success they made it an annual thing, and here's how it got started:

It all started last December during Covid all of the moms in the neighborhood were inside working from home and the girls got creative and designed a poster that said please help the homeless and the first day doing it they ran inside and had made $70 and none of the moms even knew that they were doing this. They encouraged them to do it again and the next day they had raised over $200 and that's when they knew it was much bigger than they realized and started spreading it on social media and the girls were able to raise $2800 over four or five days and that money was split between at Benedict's and Meadowlands elementary $1400 each.

MAKING IT AN ANNUAL TRADITION

Blake is not only my best friend but also the very first person I told about wanting to start My Sister's Keeper (Women & Children's Homeless Shelter) she has worked tirelessly alongside me helping to make it possible. She has a heart for the homelessness and recovery community and has encouraged her own family to serve right with her. The girls have come together again this year and will be hosting what they have deemed The Eastland Drive Jingle Jangle Annual Fundraiser.

WHAT TO EXPECT AND HOW TO HELP

The four girls all go to Meadowlands elementary their names are Chandler Templeton, Kennedy Strehl, say Sophia Robertson, and Aven Mulligan ages 8,9, and 10. This year they are excited to host the second annual Eastland Drive jingle-jangle fundraiser with all proceeds split between My Sister's Keeper and Meadowlands elementary school the fundraiser will start December 10 Friday from 3 to 5 and they will also be out Saturday and Sunday, December 11 and 12th from 12:30 to 4:30. We will also have PayPal and Venmo options for those who aren't able to drive by on Eastland Drive for those that are able drive by the girls will have hot chocolate and candy canes and other treats to pass out to those willing to donate or even stop and say hello!

BLAKE TEMPLETON

