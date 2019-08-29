Mayse Farm Market To Host First Annual Sunflower Trail Labor Day Weekend
Mayse Farm Market will be hosting their first ever Sunflower Trail August 31st - September 1st. The event will include admission into the Mays Farm sunflower field, with plenty of photo oppourtunities as well as access to their shaded patio area, playground and games. This is a great opportunity to get out with the family and have some fun. Don't forget to bring your camera!
According to a Facebook post, admission is as follows:
MONDAY - FRIDAY (3 pm - 6 pm - Last admission at 5 pm)
Adults & Children - $7.00 per person.
2 & under - FREE
Military - $6.00 MUST BRING MILITARY ID
SATURDAY & SUNDAY (10 am - 6 pm - Last admission at 5 pm)
Adults & Children - $7.00 per person.
2 & under - FREE
Military - $6.00 MUST BE BRING MILITARY ID
For additional details about the Sunflower Trail, visit Mayse Farm Market online.