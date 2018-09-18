This Thursday, September 20th, you can sit down and take part in an informative discussion with Vanderburgh County Prosecuter Nick Herman and Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding about the Castle Doctrine in Indiana. Castle Doctrine is sometimes referred to as the "Stand Your Ground" law and outlines what is legally allowed if someone illegally enters your home. The event will be held at the Hadi Shrine on Thursday, September 20th beginning at 6pm. While the event is free to attend, advanced registration is required. You can register for your free ticket by visiting eventbrite.com.