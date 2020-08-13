Keith Lawrence Messenger-Inquirer (Shaped by FAITH)

Keith Lawrence has worked at the Owensboro Messenger Inquirer since 1972. He is a reporter, journalist, writer, and columnist. He started working on newspapers in 1963 at his high school newspaper, the Ballard Beacon.

Lawrence talks about his early career, and the exciting times in Owensboro, Ky. He has written over 26,000 articles through the year and talks about some of the amazing people he has interviewed.

I really enjoyed interviewing Keith and hearing his passion on how much he loves writing for the newspaper.

Tune in LIVE on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8AM on 99.1FM, WOMI Owensboro 1490 AM, or WGBF Evansville 1280 AM.