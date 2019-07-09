Junior League of Evansville Provides Free Lunches This Summer

Some kids can't wait for summer break, but we know that there are many kids (too many) that aren't quite as excited. That's because they depend on their schools to get some nutrition throughout the day. Summer break might just mean that they aren't sure where or when the next meal will happen.

Well I'm happy to tell you that I know exactly where and when some FREE lunches will be happening this month. The Junior League of Evansville will visit spots around town for the next few Wednesdays, handing out free bag lunches for children that need them. Lunches will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

You'll find all the info you need on the flyer below.