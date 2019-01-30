I'm pretty sure I just saw a pack of penguins and a polar bear ice skate past my front window. With low temps and a wind chill below zero, it's important to be prepared if you decide to get out of the house today.

Sgt. Todd Ringle from the Indiana State Police warns motorists:

Before you head out this morning please ensure you’re wearing a stocking cap, warm , and scarf. Great idea to keep a blanket in your car too. Don’t hesitate to call 911 if your breaks down. Stay inside your vehicle and wait for help. Frostbite can occur quickly.

It's important to call 911 because these low temps are extremely dangerous. So, also remember to charge your phone or bring your phone charger with you to make sure you have a way to communicate with emergency management if you need to.