It was announced today that trick-or-treating has been canceled in LA County, California. And to add insult to injury, the Health Dept also announced that parties, festivals, truck-or-treats, carnivals, festivals, or haunted houses will be allowed to operate. Thankfully, we haven't reached that level yet but I have already started gearing up to decorate my yard for passers-by to enjoy (from a distance)!

Here are some fun finds and guess what - all of these pieces are under $50! You can get a really creepy display for less than $100.

*As Amazon associates we earn a percentage on qualifying purchases. Prices subject to change.