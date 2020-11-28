So you swore to yourself you'd only have a single helping, then went back for more gravy, stuffing, and a heap of salad to make it "healthier." Or when cleaning up in the kitchen, you just had to sample the homemade pecan pie (it was vegan!). Whatever your Thanksgiving indulgences, the stuffing, and pie, today is a great day to start fresh and get back on track, and we are with you every step of the way.

First thing to do: Get out of the house and get moving. If you already did that, nice job! (We favor a morning swim, walk, yoga or stretch to just tell the body: That crazy eating was so yesterday. Today we are back to being healthy, active, and taking care of things the right way.

Studies show that people who are consistently healthy eaters or move daily rarely gain weight from one blow out of an eating extravaganza. The "norm" wins, so if your normal behavior is to eat healthily and be fit and active, your body will let one day of crazy eating go, like the aberration that it was. Still, need a little more help? Try this easy, healthy detox drink.

This detox drink will help your body flush out toxins and feel less bloated, stat!

But if you want to "flush out" all the excess sugar, fat, calories and recover from that bloated, heavy feeling after overdoing it, try this detox drink that uses natural plant power to help your body do its job. When we talk about detox, let's be clear: your liver, kidneys, bloodstream, and even skin and lungs are all elegant cleansing machines. The cells in your body take in fuel and return waste into the system to be flushed out by all your healthy organs. But you can feed those cells in a way that is helpful, and of course, stay away from the added sugar and unhealthy fats today in an effort to let them do their job. Just to signal: Today we are trying something new, you may want to forgo the coffee or caffeinated tea, and stick to this juice and water to give your body a momentary break from both sugar, fat, and caffeine.

Next up, add this easy cleansing "detox" drink to start your morning off by getting your digestive health back on track. We have seen and heard many different permutations on the detox drink, which includes ginger, pepper, lemon, apple, and often apple cider vinegar. All of these solutions will help your body start to flush out the toxins from overdoing it yesterday and that is a good thing. Because ginger has been shown to help your body flush out toxins make sure to add it to your detox shot. Lemon adds vitamin C which is helpful to your immune system. We add apple (juiced) and add a few slices of the apple since that adds natural fiber to the detox, and makes your gut feel full, and activates it to get things moving. Try this, and if you want to add some water, that makes it a little less thick. Mix one lemon, apple, and ginger with a pinch of pepper to signal to the body to "start your scrubbing:"

The Apple Lemon Ginger Detox Drink:

1 apple (juiced with a few slices left whole)

1 lemon (peeled and juiced

1 inch of raw ginger (peeled)

pinch of cayenne pepper

apple cider vinegar (optional)

Juice the apple, lemon, and ginger then sprinkle the cayenne pepper on top. Add apple cider vinegar for an extra dose of detoxification. Drink it down, and repeat tomorrow or as you feel like, for the next few days. Salut!