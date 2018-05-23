Help Fund Mickey’s Kingdom Playground with Online Brick Purchase

Construction on Mickey's Kingdom Playground begins soon, and 911 Gives Hope is giving you the chance to show your support with a personalized brick.

Originally announced as, "Kids Kingdom II," Mickey's Kingdom will be named after Mickey Phernetton, the inspiration behind 911 Gives Hope, and daughter of founding member, Evansville Police Sergeant Patrick Phernetton. Mickey has Prader-Willi Syndrome, a genetic disorder which creates an "insatiable appetite, which leads to chronic overeating," according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

You can show your support for the project while being immortalized within it through the purchase of a personalized brick that will be incorporated into playground's entrance plaza. Organizers of the playground are offering the following brick options:

4X8 brick with text - $100

4X8 brick with text and clip art - $110

8X8 brick with text - $300

8X8 brick with text and clip art - $310

Bricks are available for purchase now through the Mickey's Kingdom website. But don't wait, brick sales end July 13th, 2018.

The 20,000 square foot playground will be located along the Evansville riverfront in the open lot next to the Evansville Museum's Train Museum on Riverside Drive, and will replace the existing Kid's Kingdom which is being torn down for the City's "Renew Evansville" water and sewer project.