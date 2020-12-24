Friends of Sinners Testimony (Shaped by Faith)

Tiffany White and Becky Lenzi are both current clients at FOS, a Christ-centered residential substance recovery program focusing on the restoration and reconciliation of men and women to Christ through biblical truths, accountability, and life skills.

Both of these beautiful ladies share their personal stories on Shaped by Faith. They are both clean and sober and want to share what God has done for them and where they are now in life. They will also share the struggles they faced with addiction and their Faith journey.

Tune in LIVE on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8AM on 99.1FM, WOMI Owensboro 1490 AM, or WGBF Evansville 1280 AM.

Listen Live 8 am CST https://womiowensboro.com/listen-live/