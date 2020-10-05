Back in the spring of 2020 the availability of facemasks to protect us from COVID-19 was very limited. If you had one of those powder blue surgical masks, you were considered lucky.

Getty Images

But as the days of COVID-19 drug on and the availability and necessity of masks grew, the American marketplace responded. The white cotton masks began appearing and even became available at no charge when entering businesses that required you to wear them. When it was evident that it was going to be quite a while before we could stop wearing masks, they began appearing for sale in many styles. Football officials who are accustomed to making bad calls actually matched their masks with their zebra stripes.

Getty Images

Even the Fans got into the spirit--sometimes they even went overboard. . .

Getty Images

Some folks decorated theirs with messages. . .

Getty Images

and some showed their patriotism....

Getty Images

Have you checked the display at the supermarket lately? These are available at Schnucks...

photo by Bill Love

This one is a little too cutesy for my taste...

photo by Bill Love

I think this one is more my style...

photo by Bill Love

But--no--I think I'll just stick with my favorite:

Bill Love photo

They do pull your ears out like mirrors on a logging truck, but we've got a case of them and they're free.