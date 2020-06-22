EVPL Postpones Summer Book Sale Over COVID-19 Concerns

I thought we had finally run out of things/events for COVID-19 to ruin with nearly every annual event this summer being postponed or cancelled outright, but it turns out I was wrong.

In a press release to local media, which they also shared on their Facebook page, the Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library Foundation announced today (Monday, June 22nd, 2020) that due to the continued spread of the virus in our area, they would be postponing the annual Summer Book Sale "out of an abundance of caution."

The annual sale gives you and I the opportunity to purchase books, CDs, and DVDs directly from the library, and serves as a fundraiser for the Foundation which helps them provide a number of services and programs for adults and children in our community.

The Foundation's statement said a new date has not been decided yet, and their decision on a rescheduled date "will be informed by the latest science-based information and Library Policies and will be done in collaboration with the EVPL Board of Trustees and the EVPL Foundation Board of Trustees."

Since the postponement does put a dent in the Foundation's annual fundraising effort, they are asking for donations through their website.

[Source: EVPL Foundation Press Release]