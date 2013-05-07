St. Agnes Summer Social

Additional Information

St. Agnes Church, 1600 Glendale Avenue, will hold its annual Summer Social on the weekend of June 1st and 2nd. We will be serving a Pork Chop Dinner Saturday evening from 5-7pm. While at the social your fun will continue with children's games, children's social, wonderful food booths, and a variety of raffle booths. Along with other booths of fun we will have inflatables for both kids and adults to enjoy.

Sunday will feature Chicken and Ham lunch serving from 11-1:30pm. Carry outs will be available. The social concludes on Sunday evening at 9pm with the drawing of the winners from the $7,750 in raffle prizes. Come and join the fun!