Evansville’s Stringtown Library to Close for 2 Weeks Following Positive COVID Test

The Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library announced today (Monday, October 26th, 2020) the Stringtown branch on Stringtown Road just south of the intersection of Stringtown and Diamond Avenue will be closed for two weeks effective immediately after a library employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The press release, provided by EVPL Writing and Social Media Specialist, Heather McKinney, said the employee last worked at the branch on Thursday, October 22nd, and the two week shutdown will give the EVPL time to give the branch a "deep cleaning."

The temporary closure will mean the EVPL's curbside service, EVPL to Go, will not be available for the next two weeks at the branch. If you currently have a hold on materials at the Stringtown location, the EVPL will contact you about picking those materials up from a different branch, and if you currently have books, DVDs, CDs, or other materials you checked out from the Stringtown branch that will be due back before it reopens, McKinney asks you return them to another branch instead.

But what if you, or someone you know, checked out materials from the branch between the date the employee last worked, and the day the EVPL announced the branch would be closed (today)? Should you be concerned about the materials being contaminated? Should you wipe them down? I asked those questions to EVPL representative Kassidy Kinner, who's name and number was provided in the press release, and she said the Library takes great care in the handling of all materials. Following guidelines recommended by the CDC, all employees wear gloves when handling any and all materials at the library's various branches, and those materials are sanitized after being returned before being returned to the shelf.

The Stringtown branch is scheduled to reopen on Monday, November 9th.

[Source: EVPL Press Release]