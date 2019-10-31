Evansville Home With Haunted House Makes Huge Food Bank Donation & They’re Still Open This Weekend

This Evansville home sets up an entire haunted house, and it's for a good cause!

Photos by Sean Wallace

My friends at Nightmare on Eastbrooke have an awesome haunted house they put on every year, and the only thing they ask is for a donation of a canned food item to go to the Tri-State Food Bank. They've been open every weekend this month, and they've raised almost 1600lbs of food donations for the food bank! They raised 1,59lbs to be exact.

Photos by Sean Wallace

They shared these awesome photos of the Tri-State Food Bank truck coming buy to load up the donations, and the best part is they aren't done yet! They're open for their final days this year all weekend long!

If you want to check it out and see Nightmare on Eastbrooke in person, grab a canned food item (or any non perishable food item) and make your way over to 2813 Eastbrooke Drive, Evansville Indiana. The final dates and run-times are as follows:

Ocotober 31st 7-9:30PM

November 1st 7-11PM

November 2nd 7-11PM