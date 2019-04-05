Evansville Deli Hosting Free Breakfast for First Responders
Emge's Deli and Ice cream are hosting two appreciation breakfasts for first responders, here's the info!
This Saturday April 6th from 8A-12P Emge's will host the first of two appreciation breakfast buffets. This one is for all Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office officers and their families. The breakfast will be free for law enforcement officers, and family members are welcome to join for $5/person.
The second of the two breakfast buffets will be Saturday April 27th from 8A-12P this one is for Evansville Fire Department and local EMS. Like the first it is free for all EFD and EMS workers, and spouses and family members can join for $5/person.