The Evansville Basketball team will definitely be losing their best player in the next few days. 6'9" DeAndre Williams has announced he's leaving the Aces and transferring to another school to play his last two years of eligibility.

The question right now is where DeAndre will end up this fall. He has had offers from Baylor, Arkansas, Memphis and.....(wait for it)...KENTUCKY!. DeAndre picked up a bit of experience playing in the famed Rupp Arena when his Aces knocked off the then #1 Wildcats early last season. DeAndre scored nine points. grabbed four rebounds and handed out three assists in the Aces upset. He missed 14 games in the middle of the season with a back injury but ended the season averaging over 15 points and nearly seven rebounds a game.

Getty Images

He must have impressed someone on the Wildcats side of the floor in that game because Kentucky has made clear they still want DeAndre even though seven foot Wake Forest star Olivier Sarr had announced he's transferring to Kentucky. Sarr and Williams would bring a lot of experience to John Calipari's team since they lost most of their big men from last year's team to the NBA . The 23 year old DeAndre would also bring a lot of maturity to the Cats.

DeAndre has let it be known that he will be making the announcement of his choice of colleges this Sunday or Monday. He's heading home to Houston,Texas to visit his Mother for Mother's day. She may have some advice for her son and could lean toward (just my thinking) Baylor University which is located in Waco less than three hours from the Williams home. What mom doesn't want her son to be close to home?

Kentucky has one big advantage for DeAndre--Calipari can always say:"Young man if your goal is to play in the NBA, your best shot will be to come to Kentucky".

We should have DeAndre's decision in the next few days. If he chooses Kentucky he will be a big favorite of the Big Blue Nation. We'll see.