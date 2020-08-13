EPD Increasing Impaired Driving Patrols Now Through Labor Day

It's hard to believe in this day and age, with the multitude of options for getting home safely after a night out, people will still decide to get behind the wheel of a vehicle and attempt to drive themselves home, yet it still happens which is why the Evansville Police Department will be increasing patrols in an effort to spot impaired drivers during their "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign now through Labor Day (September 7th, 2020).

I'm not going to sit here and throw stones inside a glass house, because we've all been there, myself included. You go out with friends or family, have a few drinks, and when the night comes to an end you try to justify getting behind the wheel. You tell yourself it's been a certain amount of time since your last alcoholic drink and you feel fine, or that you don't want to leave your vehicle in a bar or restaurant parking lot overnight because you don't trust people, you're afraid it will get towed, blah, blah, blah. Here's the thing with about both of those justifications, neither will cost you as much as the fallout from getting busted by the police, or, God forbid, causing an accident where someone gets injured or worse.

Remember, the legal blood-alcohol limit in Indiana is .08. Anything over that is considered driving while impaired. Depending on how much you weigh, you can reach that limit with one drink. There are plenty of options to getting home safely after a night out including Uber and Lyft (both available in the Evansville area), calling a cab, or picking a designated driver. They are there for a reason, use them to help keep yourself and anyone that may be in your path had you chosen to drive, safe.

[Source: Evansville Police Department via Facebook]