Enjoy Cajun Food and Support It Takes a Village Fall Festival Fundraiser

Fall Festival would normally be right around the corner, but 2020 had other plans. Since the annual even which serves as a massive fundraiser for many area non-profits has been canceled, many places are taking their booths to the streets. It Takes a Village has a booth each year at the Fall Festival that serves up some of my favorite food, Cajun food!

This year they'll be serving up these delicious treats from October 7th-10th at the corner of Green River and Vogel in the parking lot of Daisy's Pet Playground. On the menu are the Cajun classics they usually serve at Fall Fest.

Cajun Catfish Sandwich

Jumbalaya's Drunken Cousin (my favorite)!

Boudin Balls

Cajun Hush Puppies

Black Bean Veggie Burger

Corn Dog

and their famous White Chocolate Bread Pudding (a favorite of Kat's)!

I only eat Cajun food twice a year, and that's at Mardi Gras and when I stop by the ITV Fall Festival booth, so I'll definitely have to stop by to get my fix of Jumbalaya's Drunken Cousin!

