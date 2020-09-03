Enjoy Cajun Food and Support It Takes a Village Fall Festival Fundraiser
Fall Festival would normally be right around the corner, but 2020 had other plans. Since the annual even which serves as a massive fundraiser for many area non-profits has been canceled, many places are taking their booths to the streets. It Takes a Village has a booth each year at the Fall Festival that serves up some of my favorite food, Cajun food!
This year they'll be serving up these delicious treats from October 7th-10th at the corner of Green River and Vogel in the parking lot of Daisy's Pet Playground. On the menu are the Cajun classics they usually serve at Fall Fest.
- Cajun Catfish Sandwich
- Jumbalaya's Drunken Cousin (my favorite)!
- Boudin Balls
- Cajun Hush Puppies
- Black Bean Veggie Burger
- Corn Dog
- and their famous White Chocolate Bread Pudding (a favorite of Kat's)!
I only eat Cajun food twice a year, and that's at Mardi Gras and when I stop by the ITV Fall Festival booth, so I'll definitely have to stop by to get my fix of Jumbalaya's Drunken Cousin!
https://www.facebook.com/groups/591489658424166/permalink/603671577205974/