EVSC Elementary Teacher Gets the Perfect Proposal Surrounded By Her Students
As you know, I love LOVE! This love story is near and dear to my heart because it involves a family that I know and love. It's a love story made in heaven between a dedicated teacher and the man that loves her and her crazy, kid filled life.
Having been introduced by a fellow teacher, Alex has been dating Dylan for about a year and a half. As time went on, those of us around her were convinced he was the one. This man was by her side at every school event from coaching basketball to school dances. He has supported her love of children in a way that some partners would only complain about. Being a teacher takes up a huge chunk of your time that doesn't end when the bell rings to dismiss. So, of course, the perfect marriage proposal would happen with her students around her. And it did!!
And, proving he IS her perfect match, he gave Ring Pops to all of her students!!! <3
I talked to Alex and she was still in a beautiful state of shock. But she had this to say...
He literally is the love they tell you comes when you least expect and weren't looking but couldn't be more perfect.
....seeing him with our basketball girls and my class, melts my heart!!! They adore him, which makes me adore him even more.
Congratulations Alex and Dylan!!!!!
More pics of the special day!