Dunkin’ Donuts Coming To First Avenue In Evansville!

Yesterday, Evansville 411 reported that there was a possibility that Dunkin' Donuts will be moving into the old McDonlad's building on First Avenue.

As it turns out, that happens to be the case! Dunkin' Donuts will be taking over that location. Not only that, but the location will also include Baskin Robins as well!

Evansville 411 posted about this earlier today. You can find all of the details below:



As reported earlier this year, Dunkin' Donuts is planning on bringing six locations to Evansville. With one location already set in stone, where should the remaining five go?