Candles That Smell Like Dairy Queen Blizzards Will Fill You Home With Sweet Happiness

Candles are everywhere in my house. I love the way they make the house smell, look and feel. I get it honestly, my mom used to have candles everywhere too.

My job was to go around and light all of the candles every evening while listening to my dad complain about how many candles mom had around the house. But, that didn’t stop her. She would just go buy even more candles so that we had plenty on hand for replacements. You never want to run out.

Back then, 30 or 40 years ago, we didn’t have great smelling candles. You basically had three scents - vanilla, sandalwood or unscented. There were no soy or hypoallergenic candles. They were regular wax and they buried smokey. I coughed a lot, but I loved them. Her candle game is one of my favorite memories about my mom.

The $25 collection of blizzard inspired candles goes on sale TODAY, 9/3 at 3pm ET, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. #HappySmellsGood

The new Blizzard inspired scents include -

Caramel Apple Pie

Pumpkin Pie

Oreo Mocha Fudge

Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough

Brownie Dough

Choco Dipped Strawberry

They come in a set of six, 4-oz candles! It says FALL collection, but I see myself burning these all year long. This would make a great gift for the candle lover in your life. Get your here.

Here is a fun countdown video that Dairy Queen posted on their YouTube channel, complete with jazzy elevator music.