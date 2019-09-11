Build-a-bed KWC Campus Ministries (Shaped by Faith)

On September 20th, KWC Campus Ministries will be continuing their tradition of building beds for children who do not have a bed, during their campus homecoming weekend.

Anna Lake, Campus Ministries Coordinator shares how building beds for kids impacts the lives of so many families.

This year they will be building and delivering 35 beds to kids in our community.

There are so many ways you can volunteer and be a part of this project and be a big part of putting a smile on the faces of so many children who are receiving their bed, bedding, pillow and PJ's.

Anna describes what it is like watching the reaction of children who do not have a bed receive a personalized bed for the first time when Campus Ministries delivers it to their home.

BUILD A BED AT KWC – 9/20 - NEED VOLUNTEERS TO BUILD, DELIVER & SPONSOR BEDS FOR CHILDREN.

Teams will need at least 5 members and 2 individuals for the art tent.

Upcoming Events and Programs at KWC

Every Wednesday: “CHAPEL” @12:12

A time for students, faculty, staff and the community to come together for a time of corporate worship, praise, devotion and prayer.

Time: 12:12 p.m. until 12:40 p.m. in Tapscott Chapel

WORSHIP IN THE GROVE - 10/3 AT 8:08 PM (WORSHIP, TESTIMONY, PRAYER)