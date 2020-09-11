Budweiser 9/11 Tribute Commercial That Aired Only Once

I remember back in college I had an advertising teacher that told us about this Budweiser commercial, to this day when I see this it gives me chills. Now this commercial only aired once and it was at Superbowl 2002.

YouTube

Budweiser aired the commercial only once as a tribute to those lost, and the families affected by the terror attacks of 2001, and not to make money off it.

I’d say they did a pretty effective job of capturing the heart of America, with the small town, plus the beautiful and iconic Clydesdales. It’s just a really well done, and beautiful commercial.