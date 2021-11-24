It was a class I dreaded taking, but I had to have it for my college prep curriculum when I was in high school. The preparatory curricula are a lot different these days.

But the class in question was Accounting. And while I wasn't looking forward to it, I aced it, if I do say so myself. I wish I was BETTER with money, but I learned a lot. I had a good teacher.

DAVIESS COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER IN NEED

Rosie Campbell is also a business teacher at Daviess County High School and she is in need of our generous community's assistance. Rosie has cancer and is currently seeking treatment in Budapest, Hungary because what she needs is not available in the United States. Consequently, in addition to this lifesaving regimen--not covered by insurance--which she is undergoing in Europe, there are prohibitive travel costs.

That's where one of Daviess County's premier "angels" and his amazing team enter the picture.

FUNDRAISER FOR ROSIE CAMPBELL

Jerry Morris and the Angels for Ashley Cooking Team will be selling Boston butts and ribs to raise money in an effort to help Rosie allay the expenses of her treatment and the necessary travel.

According to a Daviess County Public Schools news release, advance orders for the butts and the ribs are being REQUESTED by December 6th, but not required by that date. And once you place your order, count on being at the Daviess County High School greenhouse at 4255 New Hartford Road between 11 AM and 12:30 PM Saturday, December 11th to pick it up.

HOW TO ORDER YOUR BOSTON BUTTS AND RIBS

To place an order, scan the QR code that you'll find on the DCPS Facebook page. You may also call Tammy Askins at 270-316-2679 or Chad Askins at 270-313-8464. The Boston butts will be $35 apiece; the ribs will go for $25. And, of course, additional donations are welcome.

You may also order by clicking this link.

I don't know of a more giving community than Owensboro/Daviess County. It's time to come together for Rosie Campbell.

