This may be the coolest cloud I have ever seen in my life. I saw it yesterday afternoon when I was playing tennis with my friend Jim over at Center Court here in Owensboro. It was about 4:30pm. Jim and I had been playing tennis for about an hour, but were determined to keep hitting. I was about to feed another ball into the court when I looked off to my right, just above His Father's House Church on Bittel Road over by the airport, and noticed what looked like a cat in the clouds.

And you know how that goes, right? A lot of times people will claim to see something in the clouds that other people don't see at all. That wasn't the case yesterday. As soon as I stopped playing, told Jim to "hang on a second" and ran to my tennis bag to get my phone so I could take these pictures, Jim saw it too. He said, "Hey, that's a cat!"

Honestly, it was almost the entire cat. In this photo, it looks like the cat is laying down across the sky. Freaking cool!

I suppose it's fitting that this random black cat appeared in the skies over Owensboro just a few weeks from Halloween. I'll be honest. At first, I just noticed the clouds looked like a cat. It wasn't until I downloaded the pics from my phone that I realized it was actually a black cat.

I suppose it's a good thing I am not superstitious. You know, superstition tells us that you'll have bad luck if a black cat crosses your path.

So, what does it mean if one perches up in the clouds over your tennis court? That can't be good, right?

Actually, it wasn't just good. It was AWESOME!

I was curious to know if anyone else had ever captured an image like this. As I suspected, there are some really cool videos on YouTube- compilations of cloud formations that look like animals.

Here's a prime example.

I'll admit. The "animals" in the clouds in that video are pretty cool. But I don't think any of them are as defined and as spooky as my black cat.

And, in case you're wondering. No. These photos were not altered in any way. I didn't even use a single filter or anything. You're seeing exactly what Jim and I saw- a black cat in the October skies in Owensboro.

Happy Halloween!