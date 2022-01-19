We asked where the best restaurants to bring out-of-towners are in Owensboro. From burgers to barbecue, along with breakfast, here are your top 10 recommendations. Do you agree with these great choices?

We wanted to know where the best restaurants are in the area to impress family and friends visiting from out of town. It's such a blessing to have so many delicious restaurants to choose from in the tri-state. From pizza to burger joints, amazing barbeque restaurants, and sandwich shops, there truly is something for anyone. Chris and I always try to mix it up when we have family visiting from Michigan. They always leave Owensboro with full bellies. We've served up Old Hickory for Thanksgiving, drove out to Windy Hollow or Ole South BBQ for their breakfast buffets, and, of course, Moonlite is always on the menu. Again, just so many amazing restaurants to choose from! Where are your favorite places to visit?

There were over 300 recommendations submitted, and these are the Top 10 restaurant suggestions. Whether you are with friends, family, or co-workers, these restaurants they'll remember for a lifetime.

#10 - Ole South Barbeque & Windy Hollow Restaurant [TIED]

No surprise here! Ole South Barbeque & Windy Hollow Restaurant are both known for their delicious breakfast buffets. It's truly an experience you don't want to miss.

Ole South Barbeque offers not only their extensive breakfast buffet but lunch and dinner buffets as well 7 days a week. They're best known for their chopped mutton and pulled pork drenched in their special sauce.

Windy Hollow Restaurant is home to the original Country Ham Breakfast Buffet, served up every Sunday from 7 am to 1:30 pm. Just check out this buffet menu and plan a trip with the family.

#9 - The Famous Bistro

Nestled in Downtown Owensboro, the Famous Bistro is known for its Greek entrees and many other amazing made from scratch cuisines. It's a perfect location to bring business partners from out of town.



#8 - Big Dipper

The Big Dipper has been serving the community since 1954, so they're a sentimental favorite for many. You haven't lived until you've tried a burger through the garden, tots, and the homemade chili.

#7 - Niko's Italian Cuisine

Nikos Italian Cuisine has some of the best Italian food in Owensboro hand down. It's a perfect place to grab a glass of wine with some delicious lasagna.

#6 - The Miller House

You'll want to visit the Miller House in the historical downtown area of Owensboro. They serve Kentucky Proud products and do seasonal menus so the food is always fresh. Be sure to go downstairs to visit one of the largest bourbon bars in Western Kentucky while you're there.

#5 - Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn

Tell family and friends visiting from out of town to bring their stretchy pants. You'll be eating at an Owensboro iconic restaurant with a HUGE buffet. Moonlite is a staple for those visiting or just passing through. They're known for their barbeque mutton and the large variety of homemade food on the buffet. Come hungry and ready to eat.

#4 - Briarpatch

Briarpatch soup and salad bar is a must to satisfy any taste buds. They have some of the best burgers and steaks in the area and be sure to ask about the daily specials. The prime rib sandwich is amazing!

#3 - Colby's Fine Food & Spirits

Colby's has been a staple in Downtown Owensboro since 1987 and there are many reasons why people keep coming back. Heaping portions of delicious food are served on every plate with some of the best tenders, steak, burgers, and pork chops around. It's no surprise that they fell into the #3 spot on the list!

#2 - City Walk of Owensboro

City Walk is a great spot for lunch or dinner in Downtown Owensboro. The food and service are consistently exceptional have been mentioned in reviews. Many love the meatloaf, the Kentucky hot brown, seafood, and steaks. The menu is large enough to feed even the pickiest of eaters. Check out the menu for yourself.

#1 - Old Hickory BBQ

This should come as no surprise to anyone! Old Hickory BBQ is the number one restaurant that you'd recommend to anyone visiting from out of town. Fresh off the pit mutton, pork, ribs, and chicken, with the special sauce is incredible. You can't go wrong with anything on the menu, and the portions are large and always delicious. Old Hickory has been serving Owensboro for over 100 years, and is a must-stop!

So, if you're trying to decide where to eat, these spots might be the perfect restaurants to impress your family and friends. Bon appétit!