Banjos & Brunch Habitat for Humanity Fundraiser (Shaped by Faith)

Virginia Braswell the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity talks with Theresa Rowe about their upcoming signature fundraiser, Banjos & Brunch. This event has been going on since 1994 when it was first started at the home of Dave and Bonnie Adkisson. This year it will take place at the Southern Star building on Hwy 56. The event takes places August 26th and it is from 9:30 -11:30 AM.

Chris Joslin, the executive director of the Bluegrass Museum and some of his friends will be performing live Bluegrass Music. There will be a delicious southern brunch with ham & biscuits, sausage and gravy, fresh fruit, muffins, cheese casserole and lots more!

Habitat construction volunteers David Wells and Damon Smith will be honored and inducted into the Hall of Frame. There will be a silent auction with some truly unique items and signed sports memorabilia.

The money from the fundraiser goes to building Habitat Houses for families. There are currently three houses under construction, the Women's build is still in the works on Audubon Ave, and they will need painter volunteers very soon. And the two Help build houses are over at the corner of Old Henderson and Benton Ave. With Habitat for Humanity, you can drive by and see just where your donation is going!

WHEN: August 29, 2015 @ 9:30 am – 11:30 am

WHERE: Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline

4700 Kentucky 56

Owensboro, KY 42301