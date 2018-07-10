Having the right tools for a job is a key component completing that job successfully. You wouldn't try to change a car tire with a spatula, right? The same applies to school supplies. Students who don't have the tools they need are going to struggle completing the tasks in front of them. While basic supplies are relatively cheap (for the most part), the costs add up quickly when you look at the variety of supplies needed, and if a household has multiple children who need them. Audubon Chrysler Center is hoping you'll help alleviate some of that burden on families in Henderson by donating enough supplies to fill a bus this Saturday (July 14th, 2018).

The Stuff The Bus supply drive takes place from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. this Saturday at Audubon Chrysler, giving you the opportunity to drop off pens, pencils, paper, markers, crayons, notebooks, glue, or any other supply you'd find in that part of the nearest department store in the Tri-State, to help fill an entire school bus! All collected supplies will be turned over to the Henderson County School District to be distributed to students who need them.

The event will also feature grilled burgers, hot dogs, and drinks.

If you have other plans on Saturday, and don't think you'll be able to stop, donations are being accepted now through Sunday at Audubon Chrysler Center on Highway 41 in Henderson, just south of the Twin Bridges (look for the Viper that sits "high in the sky").

For more info, visit the Event page on Audubon Chrysler's Facebook page.