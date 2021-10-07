We put a spin on the traditional festive apple crisp by adding a homemade olive oil crumble topping, a recipe you won't want to miss this season.

This dish is simple to make: All you need is ten minutes to prep the crumble and the apples, then let the dessert bake in small tins for thirty minutes. These crisps are the perfect dessert to make for festive occasions, a group of people, or whenever you're in the mood for a sweet treat without the dairy.

Recipe Developer: Jessie Sheehan

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Bake Time: 30 minutes

Apple Crisps with Olive Oil Crumble

Serves 6

Ingredients

For Olive Oil Crumble:

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

⅔ cup granulated sugar

1 tsp kosher salt

1 ¼ tsp baking powder

7 tbsp Colavita Olive Oil

Turbinado sugar

For the Apples:

½ cup granulated sugar

½ tsp freshly ground cinnamon

pinch of table salt

3 tsp arrowroot powder, or corn starch

1 ½ lbs baking apples, about 3 large ones

For Serving:

Dairy-free heavy cream

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Have read 4 six-ounce ramekins. Or a 2-quart baking dish. To make the crumble, whisk the flour, sugar, salt and baking powder together in a medium mixing bowl. Add the oil and stir to combine with a wooden spoon or flexible spatula – or better yet, use your fingers, pinching the crumble together to form clumps. Place in the freezer while you prepare the apples. To make the filling, place the sugar, cinnamon, salt, and arrowroot powder in a large bowl and whisk to combine. Peel and core the apples and slice them quite thin, about 1/4 inch thick. Place them in the large bowl, tossing them in the sugar mixture to cover. Divide the apples between the ramekins or place in the 2-quart dish. Sprinkle the crumble on top, clumping it together with your fingers before doing so to avoid a sandy topping. If you are using ramekins, you may not use all of the crumble. Lucky you. Freeze it for a rainy day. Sprinkle generously with Turbinado sugar. If using ramekins, place on a baking sheet, before baking for 30 minutes, rotating at the halfway point. The crisps are ready when the fruit is bubbling and the topping is nicely browned. Let cool briefly before serving with a drizzle of heavy cream or vanilla ice cream. The crisps will keep lightly wrapped in plastic wrap on the counter for a day or two, or in the refrigerator for a tad longer. Reheat briefly in the oven at 350°F.

Nutritionals

Calories 474 | Total Fat 16.7g | Saturated Fat 2.4g | Sodium 390mg | Total Carbohydrate 83.9g | Dietary Fiber 2.2g | Total Sugars 60.1g | Protein 2.9g | Calcium 51ng | Iron 2mg | Potassium 193mg |