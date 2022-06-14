30th Anniversary of “A League of Their Own” Screening At Evansville’ s Bosse Field

"A League of Their Own" will return to Bosse Field for its 30th anniversary.

It's far from a secret that the 1992 movie, "A League of Their Own" was filmed at Bosse Field in Evansville. The movie starred Tom Hanks, Gena Davis, Lori Petty, Madonna, and Rosie O'Donnell. An all-star cast making historic Bosse Field that much more historic.

While the movie left its mark in cinematic history, Evansville also left its mark on one of the stars of "A League of Their Own", Tom Hanks. In an interview, Hanks said that Evansville, Indiana was his favorite filming location that he's visited in his entire career. Don't believe me? See for yourself:

"A League of Their Own" was a special movie for so many people, especially us here in Evansville. That's why historic Bosse Field plans on celebrating its 30th anniversary by bringing the movie back to fans this July.

Get our free mobile app

"A League of Their Own" 30th Anniversary Screening At Bosse Field

Bosse Filed will be showing a special screening of the 1992 film in honor of its 30th anniversary on Saturday, July 2nd. According to the Facebook event page:

Bosse Field will be hosting a movie night to celebrate the 30th anniversary of League of Their Own! Come out to our historic ballpark to watch the movie, enjoy ballpark food and beer, and experience a piece of Evansville history. Admission is FREE! Gates will open at 7, the movie will start at 8. No outside food or drinks.

There, you will be able to see the movie in its entirety. I know for a fact, that everyone will be excited to see one of the most quoted scenes in movie history that was actually filmed in Bosse Field. You know the line I am talking about...

Come relive a piece of Evansville history at Bosse Field on July 2nd, where it all started 30 years ago!

See How Downtown Evansville Has Changed Over the Years I find looking back on the way things used to be fascinating. Don't get me wrong, I'm glad I'm living through the current time period. The conveniences of answering any question we have in seconds, or ordering practically anything we want or need and having it delivered to our doorstep is pretty sweet. But, there is something fun about seeing how things around us have evolved. As an Evansville native, and spending quite a bit of my time in downtown Evansville (that's where the station is located), I've always appreciated the older architecture of the buildings around the area. So, I dug into the Willard Library Archives to see how a few of those areas look now compared to then. Some have changed a little, others quite a bit, and a few don't even exist any more. Take a look.

Do You Remember What These Evansville Businesses Used To Be? On this Throwback Thursday, let's take a stroll down memory lane to see if you remember what used to be located at these Evansville Businesses.