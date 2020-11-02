20th Annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Boonville

If you're in need of a meal or looking to get involved with your community, Boonville will be offering a FREE Thanksgiving dinner to anyone in need.

For the past 20 years members of the Boonville community have gathered together to prepare and deliver prepared Thanksgiving meals to those in Boonville, and surrounding areas, that would otherwise not have a Thanksgiving meal. This awesome community event will take place on Thanksgiving Day, November 26th.

To request a meal call Servant Fellowship Church (812) 641-1089 by November 19th.

The Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner committee is looking for individuals, businesses, churches, small groups, or organizations that would like to help with the Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner by donating food items, financial support, or volunteering.

Food donations can be dropped off at Posey's Supermarket or Save U More IGA by Friday, November 20th.

If you would like to help with a financial donation, food donation, or volunteer please see the flyer below for how you can help out.