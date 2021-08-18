2021 Stock the Pantry Cornhole Tournament Sets Fundraising Record

Like nearly every event, the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville had no choice but to cancel the 2020 edition of their annual Stock the Pantry Cornhole Tournament due to the pandemic which left a large hole in their annual fundraising efforts. Fortunately, they were able to bring it back this past weekend, and the Tri-State was more than ready to participate.

For the first time in the history of the event, they filled all 128 team spaces. Not only that, but they did it a couple of weeks before the event took place this past Saturday. Even more impressive; of those 128 teams, 127 of them showed up to play and try to claim the $500 first-place prize.

When all was said and done, the event raised a record-breaking $32,000! According to Resource Development Director Shanna Groeninger, that's $5,000 more than the previous record set after the 2019 edition. The Club will use that money to buy and provide healthy after-school snacks for the kids they serve in the Evansville area.

This is another great example of the generosity of the Tri-State. When someone needs help, we're more than happy to step in and do what we can to provide it.

Of course, as great as that number is, as a non-profit organization, the fundraising never stops for the Boys & Girls Club. If you weren't able to make the tournament, but would still like to help, monetary donations can be done on a one-time or recurring basis through the Club's website.

[Source: Boys & Girls Club of Evansville]