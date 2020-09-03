134th Labor Day Celebration Downsized to Parade in Gibson County

In years past, families could look forward to a fun weekend of rides, games and food with the Labor Day Association's Annual Celebration. Unfortunately, you guessed it - COVID has other plans for us. So, instead of the extended weekend of events, the association will only have a parade through Princeton, beginning at 9:00 A.M. Monday, September 7, 2020.

This will only be a small parade, more like a caravan, with no floats, band or candy. Organizers are asking the community to honor the day in our hearts, instead of getting out.

The celebration is in its 134th year, and usually rotates between Warrick, Gibson, Pike and Vanderburgh counties. I'm so sad about all of the other fun events that go along with the weekend being cancelled too.

Canceled Labor Day Events:

Pageants

Contests

Demo Derby

Motocross

Food Booths

Karaoke

Rummage Sale

Craft Booths

Car Show

Poker Run

Carnival Rides

Yard Games

Gospel Sing

The Labor Day Association was able to hold their first-ever golf scramble on July 13, 2020. Safety and social distancing guidelines were followed.